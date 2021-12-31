Snow plow drivers in the City of Walla Walla, Washington, southern US. Photo: AP
More storms expected in southern US states as homes and power lines are destroyed

  • Roads were closed due to roofs lying across them as well as mudslides, flowing debris, rockfalls, uprooted trees and collapsed walls
  • Live power lines are down and thousands of residents are without power amid warnings that some could be without lights and heat for another week

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:01pm, 31 Dec, 2021

READ FULL ARTICLE