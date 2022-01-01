Britain’s Prince Andrew. Photo: AFP
Key legal documents requested from Prince Andrew to support alibi in sex assault case
- Accuser Virginia Giuffre is suing Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the duke
- Giuffre’s legal team has requested a wealth of information from Andrew’s lawyers, including confirmation of a claim he did not sweat
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Britain’s Prince Andrew. Photo: AFP