The remains of homes damaged by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, US on December 31. Photo: Reuters
The remains of homes damaged by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, US on December 31. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Fires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado as tens of thousands flee

  • Colorado residents were driven from their neighbourhoods by wind-whipped fires and at least 500 homes were likely destroyed
  • The fires started on Thursday outside Denver, following an extremely dry autumn and a winter so far nearly devoid of snow

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:35am, 1 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The remains of homes damaged by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, US on December 31. Photo: Reuters
The remains of homes damaged by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, US on December 31. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE