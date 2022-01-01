The remains of homes damaged by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, US on December 31. Photo: Reuters
Fires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado as tens of thousands flee
- Colorado residents were driven from their neighbourhoods by wind-whipped fires and at least 500 homes were likely destroyed
- The fires started on Thursday outside Denver, following an extremely dry autumn and a winter so far nearly devoid of snow
Topic | United States
