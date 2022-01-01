Betty White accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daytime Emmy Awards in California in 2015. Photo: Reuters
Golden Girls actress Betty White dies at 99, weeks shy of her 100th birthday
- White capped a career of more than 80 years with Emmy-winning roles on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show
- White had said her longevity was a result of good health, good fortune and loving her work
Topic | Obituaries
