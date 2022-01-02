A statue of the Virgin Mary amid the rubble of a home after a fire burned through Boulder, Colorado on December 30. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
A statue of the Virgin Mary amid the rubble of a home after a fire burned through Boulder, Colorado on December 30. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Two people reported missing in wake of Colorado fires

  • County officials previously said no one was missing after the fires ripped through Superior and Louisville on Thursday
  • Emergency services said they received ‘hundreds of calls’ about people potentially missing, but only two had been confirmed as of Sunday

Topic |   United States
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 3:33am, 2 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A statue of the Virgin Mary amid the rubble of a home after a fire burned through Boulder, Colorado on December 30. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
A statue of the Virgin Mary amid the rubble of a home after a fire burned through Boulder, Colorado on December 30. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE