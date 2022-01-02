A statue of the Virgin Mary amid the rubble of a home after a fire burned through Boulder, Colorado on December 30. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Two people reported missing in wake of Colorado fires
- County officials previously said no one was missing after the fires ripped through Superior and Louisville on Thursday
- Emergency services said they received ‘hundreds of calls’ about people potentially missing, but only two had been confirmed as of Sunday
