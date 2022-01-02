SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth increased by more than any other billionaire’s in 2021. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth increased by more than any other billionaire’s in 2021. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Wealth of world’s 10 richest ballooned by US$402 billion in 2021

  • The biggest gainer was Elon Musk, who started the year with a net worth of US$156 billion and will end it with around US$277 billion
  • Jeff Bezos, meanwhile, enters 2021 worth US$190 billion. French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault was the only non-US billionaire in the top 10

Topic |   Millionaires and billionaires
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 10:03am, 2 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth increased by more than any other billionaire’s in 2021. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s wealth increased by more than any other billionaire’s in 2021. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE