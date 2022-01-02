Passengers said police ‘swarmed’ the Air Canada flight from Calgary responding to reports of a disturbance by Russian and Czech hockey players. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via ZUMA/dpa
Russian, Czech hockey players removed from Air Canada flight for not wearing masks, smoking
- The hockey teams were heading home from the junior championships in Canada’s Red Deer and Edmonton that were cancelled on Wednesday because of Covid-19
- Fellow passengers said the Russian squad caused the disturbance. The Czech team members were just wearing similar grey sweatshirts, their manager said
