Supporters of then President Donald Trump riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
US: January 6 Capitol riot committee prepares to go public as findings mount
- Panel members – seven Democrats, two Republicans – will start to reveal what they have learned about last year’s riot after detailed investigation
- They have been working against backdrop of former president Trump’s and his allies’ efforts to reject suggestions he stirred up trouble
