Supporters of then President Donald Trump riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Supporters of then President Donald Trump riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
World /  United States & Canada

US: January 6 Capitol riot committee prepares to go public as findings mount

  • Panel members – seven Democrats, two Republicans – will start to reveal what they have learned about last year’s riot after detailed investigation
  • They have been working against backdrop of former president Trump’s and his allies’ efforts to reject suggestions he stirred up trouble

Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:05pm, 2 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of then President Donald Trump riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
Supporters of then President Donald Trump riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Photo: Abaca Press/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE