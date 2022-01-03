US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden tells Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky US will ‘respond decisively’ if Russia invades

  • The show of US support for Ukraine comes days after Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow launches a military invasion
  • Zelensky tweeted that he appreciated the United States’ ‘unwavering support’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:38am, 3 Jan, 2022

