US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden tells Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky US will ‘respond decisively’ if Russia invades
- The show of US support for Ukraine comes days after Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of severe consequences if Moscow launches a military invasion
- Zelensky tweeted that he appreciated the United States’ ‘unwavering support’
