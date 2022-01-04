From left, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jnr and Ivanka Trump. Photos: EPA-EFE, Reuters, @ivankatrump / Instagram
Donald Trump and children Donald Jnr and Ivanka subpoenaed in New York investigation
- The subpoenas from the office of Attorney General Letitia James are part of her civil investigation into the former US president’s business practices
- Lawyers for the Trump family are seeking to block James from questioning the former Republican president and his children, the court filing said
Topic | Donald Trump
