David Bowie performs at Wembley Stadium in London in 1992. Photo: Reuters
David Bowie performs at Wembley Stadium in London in 1992. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

David Bowie’s estate sells publishing rights to ‘entire body of work’ to Warner Chappell Music

  • Warner Chappell Music did not reveal financial terms of the agreement, but trade publication Variety said the price tag was upwards of US$250 million
  • The announcement comes days before Bowie’s birthday on January 8, when he would have turned 75, as well as the sixth anniversary of his death on January 10

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:22am, 4 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
David Bowie performs at Wembley Stadium in London in 1992. Photo: Reuters
David Bowie performs at Wembley Stadium in London in 1992. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE