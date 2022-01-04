David Bowie performs at Wembley Stadium in London in 1992. Photo: Reuters
David Bowie’s estate sells publishing rights to ‘entire body of work’ to Warner Chappell Music
- Warner Chappell Music did not reveal financial terms of the agreement, but trade publication Variety said the price tag was upwards of US$250 million
- The announcement comes days before Bowie’s birthday on January 8, when he would have turned 75, as well as the sixth anniversary of his death on January 10
Topic | Fame and celebrity
David Bowie performs at Wembley Stadium in London in 1992. Photo: Reuters