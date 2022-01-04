US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Reuters
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Democrats may change US Senate rules to pass voting rights bill

  • US Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened to change the Senate’s rules if Republicans continue to block voting rights legislation
  • Democrats have accused Republican state legislatures of enacting laws that would restrict voting rights of minorities and curtail early voting and postal voting

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:13am, 4 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Reuters
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE