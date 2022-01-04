A US jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. File photo: Bloomberg
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
- Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in blood testing startup Theranos
- Fallen US biotech star facing up to 80 years in prison, but would likely get a much lower sentence
Topic | Crime
