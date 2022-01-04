The USS Abraham Lincoln makes history as thousands of service members deploy under Captain Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier. Photo: Reuters
US Navy aircraft carrier deploys for first time under command of female captain
- USS Abraham Lincoln set sail from San Diego under the command of Captain Amy Bauernschmidt
- The aircraft carrier also set sail with the first Marine Corps F-35C stealth fighter squadron
Topic | Defence
