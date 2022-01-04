The US Capitol building was attacked on January 6, 2021, after a pro-Trump mob gathered at the White House to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. File photo: AFP
Joe Biden to address divided US on January 6 anniversary. Donald Trump also has plans
- January 6, 2022, marks the first anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol in Washington
- President Joe Biden will speak from inside Capitol; Donald Trump plans press conference in Florida
