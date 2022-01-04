An image from an electron microscope shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. The US has recorded more than a million new cases in a single day. File photo: TNS
Facing Omicron wave, US sets global daily record of over 1 million Covid-19 cases
- Record number came amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant
- The US is the world’s worst hit country, with most cases and deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
