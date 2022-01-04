Many models of the BlackBerry devices will no longer work. Photo: AFP
Many models of the BlackBerry devices will no longer work. Photo: AFP
Technology
World /  United States & Canada

Goodbye BlackBerry way; mobile devices will ‘die’ today

  • BlackBerry, which once had widespread commercial success, especially among professionals, has reached the end of its life and the end of an era
  • Canadian mobile phone company pulls plug on updates of its operating system; most devices will no longer work except for users of Google’s Android system

Topic |   Technology
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:38am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Many models of the BlackBerry devices will no longer work. Photo: AFP
Many models of the BlackBerry devices will no longer work. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE