Many models of the BlackBerry devices will no longer work. Photo: AFP
Goodbye BlackBerry way; mobile devices will ‘die’ today
- BlackBerry, which once had widespread commercial success, especially among professionals, has reached the end of its life and the end of an era
- Canadian mobile phone company pulls plug on updates of its operating system; most devices will no longer work except for users of Google’s Android system
