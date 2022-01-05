Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: AFP
Prince Andrew’s effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock
- The judge did not immediately rule, but rejected an argument that accuser Virginia Giuffre’s US$500,000 deal with Jeffrey Epstein protected the British royal
- Giuffre has alleged that the prince sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 after she was introduced to him by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
