Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Prince Andrew’s effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock

  • The judge did not immediately rule, but rejected an argument that accuser Virginia Giuffre’s US$500,000 deal with Jeffrey Epstein protected the British royal
  • Giuffre has alleged that the prince sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2001 after she was introduced to him by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:11am, 5 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England, in April 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE