New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at Yankee Stadium in July. Photo: AP
Groping charge against ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dropped

  • The prosecutor has asked for the criminal complaint to be dismissed, as he is unable to prove that the former official fondled an aide at his mansion in 2020
  • The decision comes soon after two other prosecutors said Cuomo would not face charges over allegations involving two more women

Associated Press
Updated: 3:08am, 5 Jan, 2022

