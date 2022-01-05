New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at Yankee Stadium in July. Photo: AP
Groping charge against ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dropped
- The prosecutor has asked for the criminal complaint to be dismissed, as he is unable to prove that the former official fondled an aide at his mansion in 2020
- The decision comes soon after two other prosecutors said Cuomo would not face charges over allegations involving two more women
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at Yankee Stadium in July. Photo: AP