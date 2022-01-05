The 1991 Nevermind album cover by Nirvana. Photo: Handout
‘Nirvana baby’s’ child porn lawsuit over Nevermind album cover is thrown out by judge
- Spencer Elden, now 30, says he was sexualised and made to look like a sex worker in the iconic image of a naked baby swimming towards a dollar bill
- He is seeking US$150,000 from the band’s surviving members, as well as Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, and a number of record companies
