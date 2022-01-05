An AR-15 rifle with an attached silencer lies on the floor at a gun range at the NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo: TNS
US man fires AR-15 rifle to celebrate new year, gets shot dead by police
- James Williams’ widow says the gunfire is an annual tradition in their Ohio neighbourhood, and many other residents were taking part
- She accused the officer of opening fire without warning; the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident
Topic | Gun violence in the US
