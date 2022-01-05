Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his show in New York in August 2019. Photo: AP
US Capitol attack investigators seek to question Fox News host Sean Hannity

  • The January 6 panel is looking for information on the Trump ally’s communications with the former president and his inner circle
  • Trump, meanwhile, has cancelled a news conference originally planned for Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the attack

Associated Press
Updated: 7:51am, 5 Jan, 2022

