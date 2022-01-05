Donald Trump cancels January 6 Capitol riot anniversary press conference
- US President Joe Biden to speak ‘truth’ on January 6 anniversary as Donald Trump cancels event in Florida
- Trump accused news media and House committee investigating the deadly attack of ‘total bias and dishonesty’
Donald Trump abruptly gave up his plan to steal the limelight on the anniversary of the January assault against Congress, leaving President Joe Biden to address a divided nation.
The former US president said in a statement on Tuesday evening that he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month.
Trump had been expected to use the press conference to rail against the congressional committee investigating the events of January 6, when a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to halt the peaceful transfer of power, and to repeat his lies about the 2020 election.
Trump continues to falsely insist that the election was “stolen” and that the “real” insurrection was on November 3, 2020, the day Democrat Biden won a 306-232 Electoral College victory.
Federal and state election officials, Trump’s own attorney general and numerous judges – including some he appointed – have all said repeatedly that the election was fair and that there is no credible evidence of serious fraud.
“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am cancelling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona,” Trump wrote.
The event would have been Trump’s second press conference since leaving office. While he has been banned from Twitter and other social media outlets, he has appeared regularly on conservative news outlets and held numerous rallies and other events.
Politico reported that the cancellation occurred after several Republican senators, in interviews, expressed misgivings because the event could force them to again confront his false scenario of a stolen election.
Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris plan to speak at the Capitol on Thursday morning, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scheduled events including testimonials from lawmakers about their experience during the attack.
“On Thursday, the president is going to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since, and the peril it has posed to the rule of law and our system of democratic governance,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters, in the first preview of the president’s remarks.
One police officer who responded to the scene died the day after the attack, while four others who guarded the Capitol died later by suicide. About 140 police officers were injured during the hours-long attack. Four rioters also died. More than 700 people have been charged with joining in the assault.
The violence led to Trump’s second impeachment and numerous investigations. One of them, in the House of Representatives, is seeking to question influential Fox News television personality Sean Hannity about text messages with Trump, his aides and his lawyers during that time.
Associated Press, Bloomberg, Reuters, Agence France-Presse