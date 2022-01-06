Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AP
Twitter on alert for calls to violence on US Capitol attack anniversary
- The tech giant has created a new team to monitor its platform for harmful content associated with the January 6 event
- Social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook were accused of enabling extremists to organise the siege by Trump supporters a year ago
