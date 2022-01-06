US President Joe Biden speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2021. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden to call out Donald Trump on anniversary of January 6 riot
- US president will use his speech on Thursday to squarely blame his predecessor for role in the siege on the Capitol a year ago
- The decision marks a sharp change in Biden’s approach, after a year of mostly ignoring Trump, who has continued to spread conspiracy theories to his followers
