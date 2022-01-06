An undated picture shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell kissing US financier Jeffrey Epstein on the cheek. Photo: US Attorney Office via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Ghislaine Maxwell’s prosecutors seek inquiry into juror’s sexual abuse claim

  • Scotty David says he did not recall being asked about this in the juror questionnaire, and that he shared his experiences with other jurors during deliberations
  • Legal experts say a juror lying in response to the question could result in a new trial for Maxwell, who was convicted of grooming girls for Jeffrey Epstein

Updated: 4:21am, 6 Jan, 2022

