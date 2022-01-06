Organisers have postponed this year’s Grammy Awards gala due to “uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant”. Photo: AFP
Organisers have postponed this year’s Grammy Awards gala due to “uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant”. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Grammys postponed, while Sundance goes online, citing risks from Omicron coronavirus variant

  • The Grammys were originally expected to return to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31, complete with a live audience and performances
  • This could be the start of another round of award-show rescheduling, with the Screen Actors Guild Awards planned for February and the Academy Awards for March

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:44am, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Organisers have postponed this year’s Grammy Awards gala due to “uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant”. Photo: AFP
Organisers have postponed this year’s Grammy Awards gala due to “uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant”. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE