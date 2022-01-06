The suspect allegedly impersonated publishing industry individuals to have authors, including a Pulitzer prize winner, send him prepublication manuscripts. Photo: Shutterstock
Mystery solved? Man arrested in US for thefts of unpublished books
- Italian man allegedly amassed library of manuscripts through phishing scheme
- Publisher Simon & Schuster ‘shocked’ suspect was London-based employee
Topic | Books and literature
The suspect allegedly impersonated publishing industry individuals to have authors, including a Pulitzer prize winner, send him prepublication manuscripts. Photo: Shutterstock