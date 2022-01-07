A team of scientists is headed for the massive Thwaites glacier on Thursday. Photo: British Antarctic Survey via AP
Thwaites, Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ glacier, is breaking up – and scientists are racing to get a closer look
- A team of researchers is sailing to Antarctica on a US$50 million mission, which will see the vessel Boaty McBoatface probing under the melting ice mass
- The Thwaites glacier – the world’s widest – is being eaten away by global warming, sending sea levels rising
