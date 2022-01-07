Director Peter Bogdanovich arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of She’s Funny That Way in August 2015. Photo: AP
Last Picture Show director Peter Bogdanovich dead at 82

  • The ‘New Hollywood’ auteur, known for black-and-white classics like Paper Moon, died in his home of natural causes
  • Catapulted to stardom in his 30s, Bogdanovich’s turbulent personal life was often in the spotlight, including his well-known affair with actress Cybill Shepherd

Associated Press
Updated: 3:59am, 7 Jan, 2022

