US actor Sidney Poitier holds his honorary Oscar at the 74th Academy Awards in Hollywood in March 2002. Photo: AFP
Sidney Poitier, black actor who made Oscars history, dies at 94
- He was the first black movie star to win the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Lilies of the Field in 1964
- Poitier favoured projects that tackled bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night
Topic | American films
