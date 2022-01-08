Marin Ackerman, 10, gets a bandage after receiving a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at an Ohio children’s hospital in November. Photo: TNS
Omicron wave: US hospitalisations skyrocket in children too young for coronavirus shots
- The surge has heightened the concerns of parents worried about how to keep their infants and toddlers safe
- Health authorities say one of the best ways to protect the youngest children is to vaccinate everyone else
