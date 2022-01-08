Artist Theo Ponchaveli paints a mural of the likeness of Ahmaud Arbery in Dallas, Texas, in May 2020. Photo: AP
Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison
- Father and son duo Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael will not be able to seek parole, US judge rules
- The pair, joined by neighbour William ‘Roddie’ Bryan, chased down and shot Arbery, who had been running through their mostly white neighbourhood
Topic | Racism and prejudice
