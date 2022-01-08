Covid-19 swab tests are conducted at a stadium in Houston in December. Photo: Houston Chronicle via AP
US woman charged after ‘isolating’ coronavirus-positive son in car boot
- She is accused of endangering the 13-year-old boy, who was found in the vehicle when she drove him to a drive-through site for additional testing
- According to court documents, the woman said she put her son in the boot so she could avoid Covid-19 exposure
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
