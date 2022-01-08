A Citibank branch in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Citigroup prepares to fire workers as ‘no jab, no job’ mandate deadline nears
- Office workers who don’t comply by January 14 will be placed on unpaid leave, and their last day of employment will come at the end of the month, according to a staff note
- A spokeswoman said more than 90 per cent of the firm’s US staffers had complied with the rule and that the figure was climbing rapidly
