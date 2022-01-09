In this picture from a Nasa TV broadcast, the James Webb Space Telescope separates from Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket after launching from Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. Photo: AFP/ Nasa TV
Nasa’s James Webb telescope fully deployed in space, ready to study every phase of cosmic history
- The most powerful space telescope ever built and the successor to Hubble, Webb is heading to its orbital point, a million miles (1.5 million km) from Earth
- Webb’s infrared technology allows it to see the first stars and galaxies that formed 13.5 billion years ago
Topic | Space
