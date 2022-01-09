US President Joe Biden leaves the stage after speaking during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in Las Vegas, US on January 8. Photo: AP
Democrats mourn US Senator Harry Reid – and a bygone era in Washington politics

  • Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month aged 82, as a success story who rose from poverty to become one of the US Senate’s longest-serving majority leaders
  • The Las Vegas memorial service was attended by Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:30am, 9 Jan, 2022

