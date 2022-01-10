US actor Alec Baldwin. Photo: Reuters
Alec Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ he is not complying with investigation into film set shooting
- Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for Rust on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director
- Baldwin said in an Instagram message that New Mexico has to go through New York law enforcement and the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time
