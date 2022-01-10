Emergency service at the scene of a fire at a 19-storey residential building in the Bronx borough of New York on January 9. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Nineteen killed in major fire at block of flats in New York City
- The Fire Department of the City of New York said around 200 firefighters responded to the scene on Sunday at the Twin Park flats in the city’s Bronx borough
- Nine children are among the 19 dead while 32 people were taken to hospital, with most of the victims suffering from severe smoke inhalation
