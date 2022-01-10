Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi
— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
US comedian Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room, aged 65
- The star of ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House’ was also a popular host of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ and had been touring the US recently
- Announcing his death on Twitter, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said no signs of foul play or drug use had been found
Bob Saget, the US comedian who delighted millions as the star of television’s Full House in the 1980s and 1990s, has been found dead in a Florida hotel room.
Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the department tweeted on Sunday. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.”
Saget, 65, starred as Danny Tanner, the widowed father of three girls, and his efforts to raise them – assisted by his brother-in-law Jesse and friend Joey – formed the heart of the popular Full House sitcom.
It ran for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995, on ABC in the US. Netflix aired a sequel, Fuller House, focusing on one of Danny’s daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016-2020.
Saget, who was also a popular host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, had been touring the country recently.
Just hours before his death was announced, he tweeted to say how much fun it was performing in a comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida.
“Loved tonight’s show … I had no idea I did a 2 hr set,” he wrote on Twitter, urging fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year.
He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.
“Bob Saget was a beloved and boundary-pushing comedian. He’ll be missed,” tweeted the official account for the Comedy Central television channel.