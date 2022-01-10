US comedian Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room, aged 65

It ran for eight seasons, from 1987 to 1995, on ABC in the US. Netflix aired a sequel, Fuller House, focusing on one of Danny’s daughters, DJ Tanner, which ran from 2016-2020.

Saget, who was also a popular host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, had been touring the country recently.

Just hours before his death was announced, he tweeted to say how much fun it was performing in a comedy show in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Loved tonight’s show … I had no idea I did a 2 hr set,” he wrote on Twitter, urging fans to watch for upcoming tour dates this year.

He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.