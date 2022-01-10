World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks has died aged 112. Photo: AP Photo
Oldest US veteran dies aged 112, survived near-death experiences in WWII
- Lawrence Brooks, one of 15 children from an African-American family who grew up in the midst of segregation, was described as ‘a gentle spirit that inspired those around him’
- New Orleans museum celebrated his birthday every year with military honours and jazz bands; the last two years in front of his house due to the pandemic
World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks has died aged 112. Photo: AP Photo