US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in September 2020. Photo: AFP
US man charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump, whom he called ‘Hitler’

  • Thomas Welnicki, 72, allegedly told police that if Trump lost the US election and refused to step down, he would ‘acquire weapons’ and ‘take him down’
  • He also inquired about Secret Service protection for former presidents and their children

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:26am, 11 Jan, 2022

