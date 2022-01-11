US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in September 2020. Photo: AFP
US man charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump, whom he called ‘Hitler’
- Thomas Welnicki, 72, allegedly told police that if Trump lost the US election and refused to step down, he would ‘acquire weapons’ and ‘take him down’
- He also inquired about Secret Service protection for former presidents and their children
Topic | Donald Trump
US president Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he makes his way to board Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in September 2020. Photo: AFP