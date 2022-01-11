Two homes are seen in flames after wildfires swept through Louisville, Colorado, in December. Photo: TNS
Deaths from weather disasters hit 10-year high in US

  • 2021 was marked by ‘the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record’, the US federal weather agency reported
  • The death toll for the contiguous United States reached nearly 700, more than twice the number killed by natural disasters the previous year

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:38am, 11 Jan, 2022

