Two homes are seen in flames after wildfires swept through Louisville, Colorado, in December. Photo: TNS
Deaths from weather disasters hit 10-year high in US
- 2021 was marked by ‘the second-highest number of billion-dollar weather and climate disasters on record’, the US federal weather agency reported
- The death toll for the contiguous United States reached nearly 700, more than twice the number killed by natural disasters the previous year
Topic | Natural disasters
