A man walks out of a vaccination bus at a mobile vaccine clinic in New York in December. Photo: AP
A man walks out of a vaccination bus at a mobile vaccine clinic in New York in December. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

New York sees signs of Omicron coronavirus peak, though ICUs remain pressured

  • There has been a fall in the rate of positive Covid-19 tests, as well as a drop in the number of people visiting emergency departments with symptoms
  • New Yorkers warned to expect a tough January but a better February, as cases and hospitalisations typically remain high for weeks after a peak

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:59am, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks out of a vaccination bus at a mobile vaccine clinic in New York in December. Photo: AP
A man walks out of a vaccination bus at a mobile vaccine clinic in New York in December. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE