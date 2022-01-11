A man walks out of a vaccination bus at a mobile vaccine clinic in New York in December. Photo: AP
New York sees signs of Omicron coronavirus peak, though ICUs remain pressured
- There has been a fall in the rate of positive Covid-19 tests, as well as a drop in the number of people visiting emergency departments with symptoms
- New Yorkers warned to expect a tough January but a better February, as cases and hospitalisations typically remain high for weeks after a peak
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
