A screengrab from police bodycam footage shows a commuter train running into a plane that crash-landed in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department via AP
US pilot pulled from crashed plane moments before train smashes into it

  • The man escaped death twice in a span of minutes after his Cessna 172 landed on railway tracks in Los Angeles after an engine failure
  • Officers managed to disentangle the bloodied pilot just seconds before a commuter train, horn blaring, barrelled through the wreckage

Associated Press
Updated: 4:33am, 11 Jan, 2022

