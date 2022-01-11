A screengrab from police bodycam footage shows a commuter train running into a plane that crash-landed in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: Los Angeles Police Department via AP
US pilot pulled from crashed plane moments before train smashes into it
- The man escaped death twice in a span of minutes after his Cessna 172 landed on railway tracks in Los Angeles after an engine failure
- Officers managed to disentangle the bloodied pilot just seconds before a commuter train, horn blaring, barrelled through the wreckage
