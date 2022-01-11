Members of the surgical team show the pig heart for transplant into patient David Bennett in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday. Photo: University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP
US doctors transplant gene-edited pig heart into human patient in a medical first

  • Patient David Bennett, 57, is doing well after highly experimental surgery done in a last-ditch effort to save his life
  • The groundbreaking transplant shows that a heart from a genetically modified animal can function in a human body without immediate rejection

Associated Press
Updated: 6:01am, 11 Jan, 2022

