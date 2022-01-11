Robert Durst, who was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the killing of Susan Berman. File photo: TNS
US millionaire murderer Robert Durst dies in prison, taking his crime secrets to grave
- Real estate heir was serving a life sentence for killing best friend Susan Berman, and was prime suspect in two other murders
- Durst, 78, was the subject of a Hollywood movie and the widely seen HBO documentary series ‘The Jinx’
Topic | Crime
