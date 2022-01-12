People wait in line for their Covid-19 test in Rosemead, California, on January 5. Photo: AFP
People wait in line for their Covid-19 test in Rosemead, California, on January 5. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden says US on right track in coronavirus fight even as new cases hit record 1.35 million

  • Scientists say the true tally may have hit a peak of 6 million daily infections as cases go undetected due to asymptomatic patients and lack of testing
  • Omicron was estimated to account for 98.3 per cent of total new Covid-19 infections in the country as of January 8

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:08am, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People wait in line for their Covid-19 test in Rosemead, California, on January 5. Photo: AFP
People wait in line for their Covid-19 test in Rosemead, California, on January 5. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE