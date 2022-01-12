People wait in line for their Covid-19 test in Rosemead, California, on January 5. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden says US on right track in coronavirus fight even as new cases hit record 1.35 million
- Scientists say the true tally may have hit a peak of 6 million daily infections as cases go undetected due to asymptomatic patients and lack of testing
- Omicron was estimated to account for 98.3 per cent of total new Covid-19 infections in the country as of January 8
