A test firing of what North Korean media reported as a hypersonic missile is seen at an undisclosed location on January 5. It was followed less than a week later by another launch. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea ‘hypersonic’ missile launch prompted US to pause flights
- The weapon test – Pyongyang’s second in less than a week – achieved Mach 10 speeds, South Korea’s military said
- The launch may have been timed to coincide with a UN Security Council meeting to ‘maximise political impact’, one researcher says
Topic | North Korea
