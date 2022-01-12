A test firing of what North Korean media reported as a hypersonic missile is seen at an undisclosed location on January 5. It was followed less than a week later by another launch. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea
North Korea ‘hypersonic’ missile launch prompted US to pause flights

  • The weapon test – Pyongyang’s second in less than a week – achieved Mach 10 speeds, South Korea’s military said
  • The launch may have been timed to coincide with a UN Security Council meeting to ‘maximise political impact’, one researcher says

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:33am, 12 Jan, 2022

