Residents wait in line outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Montreal, Quebec, in December. Photo: Bloomberg
Residents wait in line outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Montreal, Quebec, in December. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Canada’s Quebec to tax unvaccinated adults as coronavirus pressures health system

  • Unvaccinated people make up 10 per cent of the population in the badly hit province, but account for about 50 per cent of those in the ICU
  • The proposal will not apply to those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:33am, 12 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents wait in line outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Montreal, Quebec, in December. Photo: Bloomberg
Residents wait in line outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Montreal, Quebec, in December. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE