Residents wait in line outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Montreal, Quebec, in December. Photo: Bloomberg
Canada’s Quebec to tax unvaccinated adults as coronavirus pressures health system
- Unvaccinated people make up 10 per cent of the population in the badly hit province, but account for about 50 per cent of those in the ICU
- The proposal will not apply to those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Residents wait in line outside a Covid-19 testing centre in Montreal, Quebec, in December. Photo: Bloomberg